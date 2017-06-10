Glut adds to farmers’ woes

Bountiful monsoon rains are unlikely to lift India’s rural economy this year, and may instead compound the woes of millions of debt-ridden farmers who are struggling with low prices amid a glut of produce such as lentils, oilseeds and cereals.

The South Asian nation is still carrying a huge inventory of food grains from last year’s record harvest as exports were hit by an appreciating rupee, falling global prices and restrictions on overseas shipments.

Another bumper harvest could accelerate the price slide and stoke discontent among farmers that has triggered protests in the big agrarian states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where police shot dead five protesting farmers earlier this month.

Three years into his term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains popular and has no credible challenger.

Yet unrest has flared in states ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), catching regional leaders flat-footed and providing a reality check on Mr. Modi’s promise to double farmers’ incomes over the next five years.

“The next year will be challenging for the government in ensuring farmers get decent realisation,” said Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities in Mumbai.

Better prices

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are demanding better prices for their produce and billions of dollars in debt relief after the new BJP government in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, recently announced a $5.6 billion loan write-off for farmers.

Yet experts say such loan waivers amount to quick fixes that cannot compensate for flaws in farm policies, which have encouraged higher production of crops previously in short supply but offered scant protection on prices.