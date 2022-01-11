GlobalBees adds three brands in portfolio

MUMBAI

11 January 2022 21:52 IST

GlobalBees, an e-commerce company said it has added three new brands to its portfolio with unspecified investment in healthy-snack food brand, The Butternut company; sustainable clothing brand Mush and sports and fitness equipment brand Strauss.

The Butternut Company, founded in 2016, offers nut butters, chocolate spreads, and healthy snack foods in a variety of flavours. The brand focuses on plant protein and heart-healthy fats suitable for people of all ages, including children and the elderly.

Mush is a premium brand provides its customers with a range of Bamboo textile products. Founded in 2018 the brand sells eco-friendly bamboo textile bath sets, bath towels, face towels and aims to replace cotton, polyester and other similar fiber with bamboo fibres.

Strauss, started in 2016 is into sports and fitness equipment categories, with over 25 products. The company sells sports and fitness equipment in categories including exercise and fitness, yoga, skating, cricket and cycling.

Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, said, “With every company joining our journey, we move closer to the goal of establishing GlobalBees as a diverse house of brands serving millions of customers globally.”

“These brands have a great growth trajectory and come with a deep purpose to build meaningful products across categories that address unique consumer needs. We plan to collaborate closely with the founders to make these brands household names,” he said.

