Global supply chain bottleneck a top business risk: Capgemini study

January 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

87% of survey respondents in India see disruption in the supply chain as top business risk

The Hindu Bureau

Global supply chain bottlenecks and trade or logistical disruptions would be the top risks to business growth in the next 12-18 months, Capgemini has found in a survey conducted among Indian and global business leaders.

Disruption in the supply chain is seen as the top risk to business growth for 89% of organisations (87% in India), ahead of rising raw material prices and the energy crisis, as per the study. About 67% of global business leaders said rising prices of raw materials were a growth impediment (66% in India), while 64% cited an energy crisis (57%), and 55% lower consumer demand (66%) as challenges.

Also, supply chain resilience was a key priority with 43% of businesses planning to increase investment in this regard, while 39% intended to increase investment in technology to reduce costs and drive business transformation, the data showed.

Globally 50% believed their respective countries were already in recession or will be in recession in the next 6 months; however, respondents in India said they were yet to see any significant sign of recession.

For this research, the Capgemini Research Institute surveyed 2,000 respondents from unique organisations with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, across 15 countries, including India.

