Global supply chain bottleneck a top business risk: Capgemini study

87% of survey respondents in India see disruption in the supply chain as top business risk

January 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Global supply chain bottlenecks and trade or logistical disruptions would be the top risks to business growth in the next 12-18 months, Capgemini has found in a survey conducted among Indian and global business leaders.

Disruption in the supply chain is seen as the top risk to business growth for 89% of organisations (87% in India), ahead of rising raw material prices and the energy crisis, as per the study. About 67% of global business leaders said rising prices of raw materials were a growth impediment (66% in India), while 64% cited an energy crisis (57%), and 55% lower consumer demand (66%) as challenges.

Also, supply chain resilience was a key priority with 43% of businesses planning to increase investment in this regard, while 39% intended to increase investment in technology to reduce costs and drive business transformation, the data showed.

Globally 50% believed their respective countries were already in recession or will be in recession in the next 6 months; however, respondents in India said they were yet to see any significant sign of recession.

For this research, the Capgemini Research Institute surveyed 2,000 respondents from unique organisations with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, across 15 countries, including India.

