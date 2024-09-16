ADVERTISEMENT

Global site Ubuy offers free shipping up to a pound across India  

Published - September 16, 2024 11:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ubuy, a global online shopping platform, has announced the implementation of a new policy offering free international shipping across India for orders weighing less than a pound (454 grams).

“This policy applies to all product categories and is part of the company’s effort to reduce shipping costs, which are often a major barrier for customers, particularly when purchasing international products,” the platform said in a statement.

Along with the free shipping policy, it has significantly reduced shipping cost on heavy products weighing more than one pound.  “The decision to offer free shipping aims to make Ubuy’s extensive product range more accessible to Indian customers,” it said.

The platform has a catalogue of over 300 million products and has a presence in over 180 countries across six continents.  It offers a diverse selection of premium and luxury items from leading global brands from Korean, Japan, the U.K. and USA.

Dhari Alabdulhadi, Founder and CTO, Ubuy, said, “The move will attract new buyers to the platform and enhance our competitiveness in the crowded online retail market.”  “In an increasingly competitive online retail space, such initiatives are crucial for maintaining a competitive edge,” he added. He said the platform’s strategy includes not only offering a wide variety of products but also ensuring that these items are delivered seamlessly to customers’ doorstep.

