Global Microfinance provider VisionFund unveils India operations

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 21:11 IST

Global microfinance provider VisionFund has unveiled its operations in India as VisionFund India Pvt. Ltd.

The organisation said it received its licence as a non-banking finance company microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) from the Reserve Bank of India in June 2022.

In India, VisionFund will be working closely with NGOs engaged in training and livelihoods projects as part of a holistic and sustainable approach to rural economic development.

VisionFund India began lending operations in September 2022 with the opening of its head office in Chennai and five branches in Tamil Nadu.

The MFI will provide financial products that cater to the livelihood needs of low-income communities as well as other financial needs related to education, water, sanitation and hygiene, and insurance (health/livestock/crops).

