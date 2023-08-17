HamberMenu
Global markets remain anaemic; apparel market to recover in H2 FY24: Gokaldas Exports

August 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
KARNATAKA MYSURU 26/07/2023: The establishment of an export centre in Mysuru is expected to give a boost to garment, textile and various export units in Mysuru. File Photo:SRIRAM MA

KARNATAKA MYSURU 26/07/2023: The establishment of an export centre in Mysuru is expected to give a boost to garment, textile and various export units in Mysuru. File Photo:SRIRAM MA | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Gokaldas Exports Ltd., a Bangalore-based garment manufacturer and exporter, said demand for apparel would remain sluggish during the first half of FY24 as the global economy continued to be anaemic.

In his market commentary, Sivaramakrishnan G, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Gokaldas Exports said global retail offtake has been slow during the first quarter of FY24, resulting in overall imports of major consuming markets like the U.S., U.K. and the EU declining significantly, primarily owing to inventory overhang with the customers.

“Apparel import data showed a year-over-year decline for April and May 2023 of 26% for the U.S. and 20% for U.K. and Europe. Weak retail demand in autumn winter ‘22 due to inflationary trends, high interest rates and a mild winter contributed to excess inventory impacting offtake for this year,” he elaborated in a regulatory filing.

While the global economy remained anaemic, the good news was that it could only get better, he said adding, “We are optimistic about revival of the business in H2 and are bullish on the long-term prospects of our company.”

Moves like India negotiating FTA with Canada and EU have the potential to open up large markets for preferential trade, Mr. Sivaramakrishnan anticipated.

