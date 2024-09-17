GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Global investors show interest to further invest in SP Group’

Published - September 17, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

A few global investors in Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd. have agreed in principle to further their investments in the SP Group company, people familiar with the development said.

This comes on the back of the SP Group lining up near term repayments of nearly ₹8,000 crore of debt through identified deleveraging. 

The SP Group, led by its Chairman Shapoor Mistry has been on an aggressive deleveraging strategy driven by select monetisation of its assets. 

Recently the group’s sale agreement with Adani Ports for its port at Gopalpur in Odisha, was approved by the state Government. 

Now while Adani Ports will own 95% stake, 5% will be retained by Mahimananda Mishra owned Orissa Stevedores Ltd owned, the original joint venture partner of SP Group in the Gopalpur port project.  

The 150-year SP Group, which has largely remained private, has been looking to unlock value by listing some of its leading companies. 

The SP Group’s EPC company Afcons which has received approval for a ₹7,000 crore IPO from SEBI is expected to list in the near future. The group also has plans list its real estate business in the next 2 years.

An SP Group spokesperson said, “We are proud to have very reputed global investors looking at our spreadsheet and showing interest to invest. We are committed to our promises to our lender partners, as the Group embarks on a new phase of growth.”

