Global investors need not be jittery about poll outcome, says FM

November 27, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Global investors need not be jittery about the outcomes of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the government will continue the reforms process to make India a more transparent and open economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, identifying high interest rates and inflation in advanced economies as well as the Rupee’s exchange rate as key ‘monitorables’.

“I would think they [investors] need not be jittery at all. To be unclear and keeping one’s fingers crossed is normal and I can understand that,” she said at the India Global Forum.

“But I and several people observing the political economy, observing ground realities and the political environment and the situation as it prevails today, is that PM Narendra Modi is coming back, and coming back with a good majority,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.