Global Captive Centres will create 3.64 lakh new jobs in India in 2023: report

December 07, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The job creation capacity of Global Captive Centres (GCCs) in India was expected to see a significant growth and as a result, the sector would add 3.64 lakh new jobs in the next 12 months, said NLB Services, a transformational workforce solution provider based in the U.S.

In its recent report, titled India Captivating, the company said, the GCC sector was also expected to scale up from the current $35.9 billion to $60-85 billion by 2026.

A majority (78%) of GCCs were looking at increasing their talent pool by 10 to 100%. Some 8% of the respondents were planning to double their workforce in the next 12 months. A spurt in service demand from key global markets (34%) was the key reason driving the demand for talent, showed the study.

From a sub-sector perspective, software and IT consulting with 33% of the respondents showed keenness in ramping up the talent pool, BFSI 21% and internet and telecom 16%

Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services, said, “India currently accounts for around 45% of the global GCCs in operations and this share is expected to grow further.’‘

MNCs are increasingly setting up operations in India to create a superior talent pool (78% of the respondent), to assist the global demand for radical innovation (55%), to create business optimisation strategies (49%) and not merely for labour arbitrage, as per the report.

GCC as a sector was expected to see a 10.8% CAGR growth in employment in 2023 alone, said Mr. Alug.