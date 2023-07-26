Global aviation will require 2.3 mn new pilots, technicians, cabin crew by 2042: Boeing

July 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

There will be a global demand for 2.3 million new commercial pilots, technicians and cabin crew in the next 20 years, according to a forecast by Boeing, the manufacturer of commercial airplanes, defence products and space systems.

According to the forecast, China, Eurasia and North America require more than half of this aviation staffing through 2042. However, the fastest-growing regions for aviation personnel includes South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa, where demand is expected to nearly double. South Asia, where India plays a significant role in the aviation sector, alone will require 37,000 new commercial pilots, 38,000 new technicians and 45,000 new cabin crew by 2042, as per Boeing’s forecast.

