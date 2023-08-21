Global auto majors to hire a large number of freshers, laterals in India this year

August 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Global auto brands such as BYD, Citroën, Kia, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Audi, Porsche, and Jaguar-Land Rover seem to be significantly ramping up their peoplebase in India to ready themselves for the EV (electric vehicle) play.

International automobile and component manufacturers operating in the country are aggressively expanding their search for skilled professionals in engineering, research and design, and IT roles. These companies are also planning to hire about 1,000-2,000 candidates through campus recruitment drives, as per industry sources.

Confirming the trend, Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services, a U.S.-based firm that offers recruitment services to global enterprises said, auto captives in India have been ramping up their hiring efforts by an impressive 20-40% in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This shift is propelled by India’s strategic position as a focal point for global automakers’ EV ambitions. Several companies are also hiring about 1,000-2,000 candidates through campus recruitment drives,’‘ he said.

Munira Loliwala, AVP, TeamLease Digital said there was a visible increase in hiring by global auto players in the country. “The overall tech talent hiring demand in automotive sector has increased by 33% this year.’‘

In addition to beginners, these companies are looking for candidates who come equipped with specialised skills in various technical domains like product design, robotics, AI/ML, Autosar, research & design, and so on.

“Owing to the abundance of skilled talent, especially in the technical segment, global automotive players are zeroing in on the Indian talent landscape. The focus is also razor-sharp on fresh college and university graduates among these employers,’‘ observed Mr. Alug.

According to industry players, although hiring activities by auto industry players are mostly centered around premier academic institutions spread across the country, these positions mostly will be in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune.

“India is home to a large pool of talent to supply qualitative automotive engineers. The future projected will be for people working in the software, embedded systems and electronic domain.’‘ Loliwala added.

Electric car sales continue to rise in 2023 and the country is making efforts to further ramp up its EV and component manufacturing especially now with governments’ investments and incentives, as per industry players.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.