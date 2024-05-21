ADVERTISEMENT

Glenmark to commercialise BeiGene’s oncology drugs in India 

Published - May 21, 2024 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Glenmark has entered into an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with BeiGene to register and commercialise the latter’s oncology medicines Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India.

“The addition of Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib to our oncology portfolio underscores our dedication to the cancer patients’ community and commitment to provide access to novel therapies across India,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Business Head - India Formulations Alok Malik said on Tuesday.

Glenmark will be responsible for locally required development, registration and distribution providing access to BeiGene’s oncology medicines for cancer patients across India, the company said announcing the signing of the agreement by subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A.

“We take great pride in advancing mission-driven access, especially given the significant disease burden in India, where rising cancer rates require comprehensive healthcare solutions,” said Adam Roach, V-P and Head of Asia-Pacific at BeiGene.

Tislelizumab is a novel anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and broad development for the treatment of various types of cancers. Zanubrutinib is a BTK inhibitor approved for treatment of certain haematological malignancies, with results of several studies reinforcing its favourable efficacy and safety profile, Glenmark said in a release.

