Glenmark settles drug pricing case with U.S. Department of Justice

August 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it had entered into a pact with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division (DOJ) to resolve court proceedings related to the pricing of a drug.

U.S.-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ involving historical pricing practices by former employees relating to the generic drug pravastatin between 2013 and 2015, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

If the company adheres to the terms of the agreement, including the payment of $30 million, payable in six instalments, the DOJ will dismiss the pending superseding indictment, it added.

“Glenmark is committed to being a socially and ethically responsible company. We have devoted considerable resources to strengthen our compliance practices, ensuring the highest ethical operating standards. We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity,” said Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA president Sanjeev Krishan.

