Glenmark Pharma recalls 114 batches of hypokalemia drug in U.S.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling 114 batches of Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP (750 mg) 10 mEq K to the consumer level in the U.S. because of failed dissolution.

The product is used for treatment of patients with low potassium (hypokalemia) and are packaged in bottles of 100-count and 500-count capsules. The failed dissolution may cause high potassium levels, also known as hyperkalemia, which can result in irregular heart beat that can lead to cardiac arrest. The firm has not received any reports of hyperkalemia or serious adverse events from spontaneous sources related to this recall, U.S. Food and Drug Administration said citing a June 24 communication of Glenmark.