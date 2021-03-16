Gland to supply Russia’s COVID shot

Gland Pharma on Tuesday said it had entered into an agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply up to 252 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.
The firm said this is the first of multiple partnerships being explored to leverage its manufacturing capabilities to support global supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gland will utilise the Drug Substance and Drug Product facilities at its sites in Hyderabad.
The production is expected to commence from the third quarter of 2021 for estimated delivery starting from fourth quarter of 2021.
Gland Pharma said, under the terms of the agreement, it will first undertake technology transfer of the drug substance to the company’s manufacturing facilities. On successful technology transfer, it will begin manufacturing of drug substance and drug product filling into vials under aseptic conditions.
“Gland Pharma’s expertise in manufacturing of sterile injectable at significant scale will support in establishing a stable supply of COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement said.
In India, Dr. Reddy’s, with whom RDIF has entered into a partnership for clinical trials and markets, had last month applied for emergency use authorisation. An expert committee directed the firm to submit more data. Gland Pharma shares gained 6.95% on Tuesday to close at ₹2718.65.
