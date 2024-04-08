Gland Pharma’s generic drug for breast cancer gets U.S. FDA approval 

April 08, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Generic injectable-focused drugmaker Gland Pharma has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval for Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 0.5 mg/mL single dose vial.

The product, indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, is expected to be the first generic approval on the market. Gland Pharma expects to launch it in the near term through its marketing partner. U.S. sales of the product was around $92 million for twelve months ended February 2024, the company said citing IQVIA numbers.

It is co-developing several complex injectables, including the product, with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, the company said. Gland Pharma shares on Monday closed 6.07% higher at Rs.1,861.70 apiece on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.