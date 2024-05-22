ADVERTISEMENT

Gland Pharma Q4 net surges on good show in key global markets, declares ₹20 dividend  

Published - May 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Generic injectable-focused Gland Pharma reported consolidated net profit for March quarter surged to ₹192.42 crore, compared with ₹78.68 crore in the year-earlier period, as revenue from key global markets increased sharply, especially the U.S. and Europe.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,537.45 crore (₹785 crore) even as the contribution of India market declined while total expenditure almost doubled to ₹1,281.36 crore (₹656.33 crore) amid higher employees benefits expenses of ₹351.6 crore (₹102.8 crore).

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for 2023-24, the first ever post listing.

“We are delighted to close out the last quarter and FY24 with positive results. This year marked a significant rebound for our base business and we began an exciting new chapter as we completed our first international acquisition, Cenexi, in Europe,” MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu said in a release.

For the fiscal, consolidated net profit was lower at ₹772.46 crore (₹781.04 crore) on a increase in revenue from operation to ₹5,664.72 crore (₹3,624.60 crore).

The company displayed resilience despite the dynamic business landscape and delivered a performance that positions it well for continued growth and success, he said.

