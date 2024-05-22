GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Gland Pharma Q4 net surges on good show in key global markets, declares ₹20 dividend  

Published - May 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Generic injectable-focused Gland Pharma reported consolidated net profit for March quarter surged to ₹192.42 crore, compared with ₹78.68 crore in the year-earlier period, as revenue from key global markets increased sharply, especially the U.S. and Europe.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,537.45 crore (₹785 crore) even as the contribution of India market declined while total expenditure almost doubled to ₹1,281.36 crore (₹656.33 crore) amid higher employees benefits expenses of ₹351.6 crore (₹102.8 crore).

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for 2023-24, the first ever post listing.

“We are delighted to close out the last quarter and FY24 with positive results. This year marked a significant rebound for our base business and we began an exciting new chapter as we completed our first international acquisition, Cenexi, in Europe,” MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu said in a release.

For the fiscal, consolidated net profit was lower at ₹772.46 crore (₹781.04 crore) on a increase in revenue from operation to ₹5,664.72 crore (₹3,624.60 crore).

The company displayed resilience despite the dynamic business landscape and delivered a performance that positions it well for continued growth and success, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.