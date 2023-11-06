Gland Pharma Q2 net falls 20%, revenue rises  

November 06, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Generic injectable-focused drugmaker Gland Pharma has posted ₹194 crore consolidated net profit for the September quarter, a decline of nearly 20% compared with the ₹241.24 crore in the year-earlier period.

The lower net profit came on a more than 28% increase in total income to ₹1,426.57 crore (₹1,110 crore). Total expenses increased to ₹1,136.69 crore (₹785.94 crore) on the back of higher outgo on employee benefit.

“We ended the first half of FY24 with ₹2,582.1 crore revenue [from operations], a 36% year-over-year increase and a net profit of ₹388 crore (₹470.4 crore). Pricing and market share trends have shown encouraging indicators of normalisation in our key products, contributing to our revenue growth,” said MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall business stability is restoring confidence and the company is optimistic about future growth with the forthcoming launches, portfolio expansion and entry into new markets via a partner-led strategy, he said.

Gland Pharma shares closed 4.19% higher on Monday at ₹1,574.85 apiece on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.