GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gland Pharma Q2 net declines 16% to ₹163.5 cr. 

Published - November 04, 2024 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Generic injectable-focused Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declined almost 16% to ₹163.5 crore for the quarter ended September compared to the ₹194 crore in the year earlier period.

The lower net profit came on a more than 2% increase in the revenue from operations at ₹1,405.8 crore (₹1,373.4 crore). On Monday, the company’s shares closed 2.13% lower at ₹1,609.85 apiece on the BSE.

“Our core regulated markets, particularly the United States, continue to perform well. Overall performance is in line with expectations. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our strategic priorities, which include entering new markets and building a solid foundation for future growth,” Executive Chairman and CEO Srinivas Sadu said in a release.

A segment wise revenue break up presentation, by the company, showed a 3% increase year on year in the key U.S. market to ₹754.7 crore; a 1% decline in the contribution from Europe at ₹245.9 crore; 45% increase to ₹51.5 crore in the other core markets of Canada, Australia and New Zealand; and flattish growth in Rest of the World as well as India markets.

Published - November 04, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.