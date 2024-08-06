GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gland Pharma Q1 net declines 26% to ₹144 crore 

Published - August 06, 2024 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Gland Pharma reported consolidated net profit declined almost 26% for the quarter ended June to ₹143.7 crore, from the year earlier period’s ₹194.1 crore.

Revenue from operations of the generic injectable-focused firm rose nearly 16% to ₹1,401.7 crore (₹1,208.6 crore). Gland Pharma shares on Tuesday closed less than 1% lower at ₹2,109.40 each on the BSE.

The growth in revenue aligns with “our projections and is primarily driven by the US market, which saw a 27% revenue increase led by existing and certain new products. We are confident in our ability to meet fiscal year goals and excited about the growing opportunities and even stronger results are expected in the coming quarters,” Executive Chairman and CEO Srinivas Sadu said in a release.

On complex injectables, he said six approvals had been received out of 19 molecules under development to date. As a measure to accelerate growth, Gland Pharma is exploring acquisitions, in-licensing, and co-development opportunities.

The company’s biologics facility in Genome Valley is attracting advanced-stage interest from multiple players for contract manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies and novel plasma-based proteins.

Strategic collaboration

“In addition, we are in discussions with a leading biologics company for a potential strategic collaboration. This collaboration could involve large-scale contract manufacturing of key biosimilars, with a possible in- licensing opportunity for Gland in specific markets of interest,” he said.

Though the discussion is in early stages, it represents promising avenues for the company to maximise its value in both CDMO and complex portfolio expansion, Mr. Sadu said.

During the first quarter, the company received approval for seven abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). In China market, nine products have been filed to date of which three have been approved and one has been commercialised, the company said.

