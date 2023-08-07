HamberMenu
Gland Pharma net declines even as Cenexi helps push up revenue

August 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Generic injectables maker Gland Pharma reported consolidated net profit declined more than 15% to ₹194.1 crore for the quarter ended June even as the French group Cenexi, which it had acquired in April, helped boost revenue.

Revenue from operations rose 41% to ₹1,208.6 crore (₹856.9 crore) of which 37% was contributed from the acquisition of Cenexi and 4% from the base business. Consequent to the acquisition, through a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, two months of Cenexi’s financials have been considered in the consolidated results for the quarter, Gland Pharma said.

Gross margin has improved on yearly as well as sequential basis due to improved margin from the base business, US portfolio and Cenexi’s margin profile. the company said. “The efforts made for business recovery, after a challenging previous year, are yielding fruitful results... would like to congratulate our team for their relentless efforts in launching 33 product SKUs during this quarter,” MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu said in a release.

On Monday, Gland Pharma shares closed with a less than 1% increase at ₹1,343.85 apiece on the BSE.

