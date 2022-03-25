Glance InMobi buys Gambit Sports
Singapore-based consumer internet firm Glance InMobi Pte Ltd. has acquired Indian gaming company Gambit Sports. The size of the deal is not available. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Glance’s ambition of building the biggest platform for NFT-based (Non-Fungible Token) live gaming experiences for Gen-Z, across markets, as per a release. Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group and is funded by Google and Mithril Capital.
