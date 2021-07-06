Business

Glance enters into JV with Collective Artists Network

Glance, a lock screen-based content provider and owner of video-platform Roposo, has entered into a joint venture with Collective Artists Network, a talent management agency and pop culture marketplace in India, to create a platform for brands to market their consumer products globally. The platform would allow brand creators to launch, scale and earn revenues, Glance said.

Even though it is still at a nascent stage in India, creator-led, interactive and LIVE commerce is expected to become a $40 billion opportunity in the country by 2025. This format has already seen success in China, where it now accounts for about 20% of the country’s total e-commerce market, according to the company.


Comments
