GKN Aerospace opens facility in Pune

GKN Aerospace, an aerospace supplier, announced the opening of its all-new facility for Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems in Pune. The facility has already begun manufacturing operations.

The company has invested $10 million in the facility, which will focus on the assembly of wiring systems for aircraft and aero-engines such as the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737, 777X and Boeing 787. The Pune facility will operate alongside the existing JV for wiring systems in Bengaluru, which is serving the defence market.

“India is an important market for us and this investment is in that direction. We want to be a leading player and early mover in this market as India has plans for defence and civilian aircraft manufacturing. The expansion to Asia is an important part of GKN Aerospace’s long-term growth strategy and global operating model,” Michiel Barendse, V-P and managing director, GKN Fokker Elmo, said in an interview.

It will create 200 jobs at the Pune site in 2020, which will grow to 800 in five years. The company, which started with 30 employees, will recruit a significant number of female operators and engineers and will provide on-site training for employees.

The new site, with a surface of 11,000m2, is a fully owned GKN Aerospace business. Pune was chosen since the location offers favourable conditions for business development, labour, education and training and infrastructure.

“It also has an excellent location relative to the company’s major customers in India,” Mr. Barendse said.

In the recent years, GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline and GKN Powder Metallurgy have made significant investments in India and together they combinedly operate in eight locations in India with 2,000 employees.

India is an important country in GKN Aerospace’s plan to expand the Asian footprint, Mr. Barendse said.

John Pritchard, CEO - Aerostructures and Systems - Europe and Asia, in a statement said, “The Pune site is a true demonstration of our enduring partnership with India and of the solid growth of the Indian Aerospace Industry and of our EWIS business. The collaboration with the local authorities and support of the regional government has been vital.”