GJEPC unveils “Brilliant Bharat”

April 06, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has unveiled “Brilliant Bharat” theme for next six India International Jewellery Shows (IIJS) to bring out the distinctiveness of Indian jewellery in the international markets.

“The Brilliant Bharat theme is aimed at rediscovering and celebrating India’s traditions, cultural diversity, and innovative technology to create something truly extraordinary,” the apex trade body said in a statement.

“It also helps to explore the magic of India’s rich heritage, the beauty of our craftsmanship, and the warmth of our people,” it added.

This was announced on the occasion of 2nd edition of the India International Jewellery Show - IIJS Tritiya –which is being held in Bengaluru (Karnataka) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

The India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) is running concurrently with IIJS Tritiya Bangalore 2024 for the first time ever to showcase world-class technology in manufacturing powered by digital technology tools and techniques. This year’s IIJS Tritiya features over 900 exhibitors and 1,900 stalls across 40,000 square meters.

It has over 15,000 pre-registered visitors from over 500 cities in India and 60 countries. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We are a $40 billion export industry today, but the scope and potential for further growth is immense, with the ever-increasing demand in the global gem and jewellery market.” “GJEPC is working closely with Government to secure favorable polices in the upcoming trade pacts for our sector including FTAs with GCC, Canada, UK and EU,” he said.

“Additionally, the GJEPC has successfully pursued the government to introduce measures to facilitate ease of doing business in the e-commerce for retail exports of jewellery from the country, enabling Indian sellers to seamlessly deliver their products to global buyers,” he added.

