GJEPC facilitates jewellery exports via courier mode

September 09, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said it had facilitated India’s first jewellery exports through courier mode from Mumbai.  “This development represents a significant leap forward in simplifying international trade,” the trade body said. “India’s first four jewellery exports from CaratLane via Air India from India to USA departed on September 6, 2023. The total export value was over $1,000,” GJEPC said. As per rule, jewellery products valued at up to ₹10 lakh can be exported via courier mode. “The swift implementation of exports via courier mode within one year of its announcement underscores the government’s commitment to this vital sector,” Chairman Vipul Shah said in a statement.

“Enabling exports through courier mode will not only open doors to new markets, but also significantly expand the value added exports from the sector by reaching directly to retail and end consumers abroad,” he said.  “The utilisation of courier mode for exports has the potential to reduce costs by as much as 70% compared with cargo mode, thereby facilitating the entry of numerous jewellery businesses across India into the realm of e-commerce,” he further said.

