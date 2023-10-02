GJEPC commits to address G7 concerns regarding sanction compliance

October 02, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

A G7 delegation visited Mumbai and Surat last week to learn more about the Indian gem and jewellery industry and to explore ways of helping the industry meet G7 sanctions requirements with minimal or no disruption to the sector, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

The delegation comprised members from the U.S. State Department, U.S. Department of Treasury, the European Commission, the Prime Minister’s office of Belgium, the Foreign Trade Department of Belgium, and the Japan Embassy in India.

The G7 delegation met Indian trade members, represented by GJEPC and the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), in Mumbai and the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat.

“The G7 delegation expressed their intent to gain insights into the industry’s ground realities and identify potential approaches to sanctions compliance and implementation. In response, GJEPC reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating cooperation to address the G7’s concerns with regards to industry compliance,” GJEPC said in the statement.

“The delegates understood the ground realities of the small-scale diamond traders in India from their visit to the Mumbai Diamond Merchants’ Association (MDMA). The delegates also had a fair understanding of the Customs procedures followed during a visit to the Precious Cargo Customs Clearance Centre (PCCCC) and got valuable insights into the trading and cross-border shipment ecosystem through their interaction with Customs,” the statement added.

In Surat, the delegation visited both large, medium and micro diamond processing units and met with local SME associations, workers’ representatives and artisan union leaders to understand the trading and manufacturing processes.

“The team also had a very productive meeting with Ministry of Commerce officials on 29th September along with leaders of trade where the way forward was discussed and both sides committed to find practical solutions in future,” the statement added.

GJEPC said that the G7 delegation’s visit to India proved to be a productive and informative engagement. “They gained a comprehensive understanding of India’s diamond industry, its challenges, and potential solutions for compliance with G7 sanctions,” it said.

Meanwhile to promote India-made gem & jewellery in exports markets, the GJEPC on Friday and Saturday organised the Gem and Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) in Mumbai which was attended by 30 top international buyers from the U.S., the U.A.E., Egypt, Germany, Lebanon, Panama and Saudi Arabia.

The Indian gem and jewellery manufacturers showcased an extensive array of offerings, which encompassed finished diamond jewellery and loose diamonds among other products.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said “The gem and jewellery industry has encountered its fair share of difficulties in recent times, primarily due to decreased demand caused by global economic downturns and geopolitical instability.”

“Nevertheless, we are dedicated to enhancing exports by exploring new markets and hosting such events allow us to engage with buyers, gaining insights into their current preferences and trends in gems and jewellery in their markets,” he said.

Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotions & Marketing, GJEPC, said, “The U.S., Europe and Middle East are the three key markets for India’s gem & jewellery exporters. The BSM in Mumbai is significant as India is at the centre of the global gem & jewellery business with respect to manufacturing, value addition and trading of rough diamonds and jewellery.”

The United States holds immense significance for the Indian gem and jewellery industry, representing 33% of India’s total gem and jewellery exports, according to GJEPC.

Cut and polished diamonds account for a substantial portion of these exports, valued at $7,984.61 million, along with studded gold jewellery, totalling $2,406.52 million.

“These figures highlight India’s pivotal role in the global gem and jewellery supply chain and the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. There were 17 buyers from USA attending the BSM,” the council said.

