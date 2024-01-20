GJEPC asks govt. to cut import duty on gold, silver, platinum bars to 4%

January 20, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), representing India’s global gem & jewellery trade, has proposed several recommendations to the Government ahead of the upcoming budget.

These include introduction of safe harbour rule for sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs) and Diamond Imprest Licence and reduction in import duty on cut & polished diamonds to 2.5%.

GJEPC has asked the government for reduction in import duty on gold/silver/platinum bars to 4% and introduction of a mechanism like “Rates & Taxes Refund” through EDI system similar to GST refund among others.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Gem and Jewellery exports have been facing a challenging time on account of economic downturn in key export markets, geo-political concerns, supply and demand side constraints in global diamond industry, unavailability of precious metal in the country among others.”

“GJEPC’s pre-Budget proposals will facilitate easy access to raw materials for the industry especially for MSMEs. By introducing Safe harbour rule for sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs), India can become a trading hub like Dubai and Belgium and our diamond manufacturers will not have to travel abroad to get access to these trading hubs,” he said.

“Also, it is estimated that total 60% of the rough diamonds traded through auctions in the world and bought by Indian manufacturers will come to India for trading,” he added.

“Introduction of Diamond Imprest License or reduction of import duty on cut & polished diamond from 5% to 2.5% will help to cope up the impact of beneficiation policies undertaken in a number of natural diamond mining countries,” he further said.

“This will give India a level playing field with competing countries like China, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. We are hopeful that with the additional support of the Government in terms of reduction in import duty of precious metals and MOOWAR scheme for gem and jewellery industry, the exports of gold jewellery will increase substantially in these challenging times,” Mr. Shah said.