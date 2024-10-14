ADVERTISEMENT

GIVA Jewellery raises ₹255 cr. from multiple investors led by Premji Invest

Published - October 14, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

GIVA Jewellery, a fine jewellery brand, on Monday announced the closure of its extended Series B funding round, garnering ₹255 crore from multiple investors.

This fresh infusion was led by Premji Invest, EPIQ Capital, Edelweiss Discover Fund and the top management of GIVA.

Moving forward, GIVA would prioritise strengthening its lab-grown diamond segment through strategic partnerships and innovations, expand its gold offerings and enhance its market presence through targeted marketing initiatives, the company said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US