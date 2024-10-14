GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIVA Jewellery raises ₹255 cr. from multiple investors led by Premji Invest

Published - October 14, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

GIVA Jewellery, a fine jewellery brand, on Monday announced the closure of its extended Series B funding round, garnering ₹255 crore from multiple investors.

This fresh infusion was led by Premji Invest, EPIQ Capital, Edelweiss Discover Fund and the top management of GIVA.

Moving forward, GIVA would prioritise strengthening its lab-grown diamond segment through strategic partnerships and innovations, expand its gold offerings and enhance its market presence through targeted marketing initiatives, the company said in a statement.

October 14, 2024

