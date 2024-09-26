Gillette India’s Bangladesh distributor terminates agreement

The upheaval in neighbouring Bangladesh has started impacting bilateral trade.

Procter & Gamble Bangladesh Private Ltd, a distributor of Gillette India Ltd has terminated its distribution with the Indian company effective December 31, 2024, Gillette India said in a filing with exchanges.

“The company has received a letter from its distributor Procter & Gamble Bangladesh Private Ltd modifying termination of distribution agreement with the company which will be effective December 31, 2024,” the company said.

“As a consequence of the termination, the company will have an impact of proportionate drop in net sales under this agreement,” Gillette India said.

For the financial year 2023-24 the net sales under the Bangladesh distributor agreement accounted for 2% of the company’s net sales.

“There is no material impact on the company’s profit due to this termination,” Gillette India added.

