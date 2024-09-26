GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gillette India’s Bangladesh distributor terminates agreement

Procter & Gamble Bangladesh Private Ltd, a distributor of Gillette India Ltd has terminated its distribution with the Indian company effective December 31, 2024

Updated - September 26, 2024 10:20 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Gillette India Facebook handle

The upheaval in neighbouring Bangladesh has started impacting bilateral trade.

Procter & Gamble Bangladesh Private Ltd, a distributor of Gillette India Ltd has terminated its distribution with the Indian company effective December 31, 2024, Gillette India said in a filing with exchanges.

“The company has received a letter from its distributor Procter & Gamble Bangladesh Private Ltd modifying termination of distribution agreement with the company which will be effective December 31, 2024,” the company said.

Coromandel Intl to raise stake for majority holding in Senegalese rock phosphate miner BMCC 

“As a consequence of the termination, the company will have an impact of proportionate drop in net sales under this agreement,” Gillette India said.

For the financial year 2023-24 the net sales under the Bangladesh distributor agreement accounted for 2% of the company’s net sales.

“There is no material impact on the company’s profit due to this termination,” Gillette India added. 

Published - September 26, 2024 10:03 am IST

