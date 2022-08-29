  • Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) and Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) not applicable to companies in IFSC opting for new tax regime.
  • Tax holiday for capital gains for aircraft leasing companies, tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals
  • No GST on services received by these companies, provided to IFSC SEZ units or offshore clients
  • State subsidies such as 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fee, 100 per cent reimbursement of electricity duty and Rs. 1 subsidy on power tariff for five years, 100 per cent reimbursement of employer’s provident fund contribution, and lease rental subsidy for every 50 sq ft per employee
  • National/foreign exchanges set up under IFSC have total tax exemption from Security Transaction Tax (STT), Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT), Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG), Short Term Capital Gain (STCG).