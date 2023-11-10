GIC Re H1 net profit slides 8% to ₹2,337 crore

November 10, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Public sector reinsurer GIC Re reported net profit for the half-year ended September slid 8% to ₹2,336.87 crore from ₹2,549.65 crore in the year-earlier period.

Gross premium income rose to ₹19,679.85 crore from ₹19,122.45 crore. Underwriting loss surged to ₹3,029.04 crore from ₹1,696.07 crore. Investment income at ₹5,555.91 crore for half year ended was more compared with ₹5,096.75 crore a year ago.

Total assets were at ₹1,67,640.89 crore compared with ₹ 1,53,384.76 crore a year earlier.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the half year stood at ₹2,666.60 crore as compared with ₹ 2,945.89 crore in the year-earlier period, down 9%.

Consolidated gross premium income of the company was ₹19,962.02 crore for the half year compared with ₹19,367.00 crore.

Investment income of the group was ₹5,590.37 crore as compared with ₹ 5,111.19 crore a year ago.

The group’s net worth (without fair value change account) for the half year was at ₹36,498.86 crore compared with ₹ 31,091 crore in the same period last year.

