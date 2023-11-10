HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GIC Re H1 net profit slides 8% to ₹2,337 crore

November 10, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Public sector reinsurer GIC Re reported net profit for the half-year ended September slid 8% to ₹2,336.87 crore from ₹2,549.65 crore in the year-earlier period.

Gross premium income rose to ₹19,679.85 crore from ₹19,122.45 crore. Underwriting loss surged to ₹3,029.04 crore from ₹1,696.07 crore. Investment income at ₹5,555.91 crore for half year ended was more compared with ₹5,096.75 crore a year ago.

Total assets were at ₹1,67,640.89 crore compared with ₹ 1,53,384.76 crore a year earlier.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the half year stood at ₹2,666.60 crore as compared with ₹ 2,945.89 crore in the year-earlier period, down 9%.

Consolidated gross premium income of the company was ₹19,962.02 crore for the half year compared with ₹19,367.00 crore.

Investment income of the group was ₹5,590.37 crore as compared with ₹ 5,111.19 crore a year ago.

The group’s net worth (without fair value change account) for the half year was at ₹36,498.86 crore compared with ₹ 31,091 crore in the same period last year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.