GetVantage secures NBFC licence

May 04, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

GetVantage, an alternative financing fintech platform, said it had secured a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and its NBFC arm GetGrowth Capital would run the lending operations. GetVantage, which is backed by investors including Chiratae Ventures, Varanium, InCred, DMI, and Japanese investors like Sony and DI, will capitalise the NBFC with ₹50 crore and aims to raise ₹200 crore in total to scale up its lending operations.

“The NBFC licence reinforces our commitment to providing innovative and accessible financing solutions to the emerging SME sector in India,” said Bhavik Vasa, founder & CEO of GetVantage. “This milestone will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our reach and offer more value to our customers,” he added.

