German lens maker Carl Zeiss invests ₹2,500 crore to set up factory in India

Carl Zeiss India, the Indian arm of German optics, opto-electronics, lenses and medical technology brand Carl Zeiss, said it would start production of lenses in India from June 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm has acquired 35 acres of land from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board and is readying a lens manufacturing facility at an investment of ₹2,500 crore.

The factory is expected to be one of the biggest such facilities of Carl Zeiss globally and will manufacture lenses of all kinds including vision care, cinema and photo lenses.

‘’This will be a hub which will produce for the Indian and export markets,” said Rohan Paul, Business Head, India and Neighboring Markets - Vision Care, Carl Zeiss India.

“India is a strategically important and a high priority market for Carl Zeiss.,” Mr. Paul said, adding the firm’s India market is already ₹1,800 crore. Carl Zeiss also sells industrial quality solutions (IQS) and research microscopy products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.