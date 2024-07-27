GIFT a SubscriptionGift
German lens maker Carl Zeiss invests ₹2,500 crore to set up factory in India

‘Commercial production of various types of lenses will commence in India from June 2025’

Published - July 27, 2024 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Carl Zeiss India, the Indian arm of German optics, opto-electronics, lenses and medical technology brand Carl Zeiss, said it would start production of lenses in India from June 2025.

The firm has acquired 35 acres of land from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board and is readying a lens manufacturing facility at an investment of ₹2,500 crore.

The factory is expected to be one of the biggest such facilities of Carl Zeiss globally and will manufacture lenses of all kinds including vision care, cinema and photo lenses.

‘’This will be a hub which will produce for the Indian and export markets,” said Rohan Paul, Business Head, India and Neighboring Markets - Vision Care, Carl Zeiss India.

“India is a strategically important and a high priority market for Carl Zeiss.,” Mr. Paul said, adding the firm’s India market is already ₹1,800 crore. Carl Zeiss also sells industrial quality solutions (IQS) and research microscopy products.

