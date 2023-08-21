German baby skincare brand Sanosan eyes bigger pie in India

August 21, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sanosan, a premium German baby skincare brand, said it expects to grow rapidly in India, with the sales volume projected to double in three years. The brand was introduced in the Indian market two years ago through an exclusive distribution agreement with Glowderma Lab.

“We launched our brand in India during COVID, so considering that we have good success in this market,” said Christine Steger, MD, Mann & Schroder Cosmetics, which produces and supplies the baby skincare products range under the Sanosan brand. “Our vision for the future is to intensify the bond we have with the customers,” she added.

“So far in India we have launched 7 SKUs, we will be adding more soon. Now the emphasis is not on quantity but on quality,” she said.

All the products available across India on doctor prescription and online channels are imported from Germany.

Rajesh Khatri, MD, Glowderma Lab said, “The brand Sanosan has achieved the milestone of reaching more than 1 lakh Indian mothers offering utmost care and safety. Sanosan baby has become one of the leading brands in premium baby skincare segment, continuously gaining immense popularity and trust.”

“In the last two years since entry in the premium baby care segment, Sanosan has been growing at a rate of 100% year-on-year as compared with the industry growing at a CAGR of 30% . We plan to double sales for the next 3 years through effective promotion with paediatrics and dermatologists,” he said.

Glowderma, which is expecting Sanosan to emerge as India’s biggest brand in the baby skincare category in 10 years, is expanding the distribution network to ensure the products reached across the country.