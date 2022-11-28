German auto parts supplier Schaeffler opens software development centre in Pune

Schaeffler, a German supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, has expanded its software and electronics capability by setting up a software development in Pune at an investment of 10 million euros.
The newly formed entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Schaeffler Group, would hire 200 engineers in India by the end of 2022 and would support Schaeffler’s e-mobility business division globally, the company said.
Uwe Wagner, Chief Technology Officer at Schaeffler AG, said, “Strengthening competencies in mechatronics, electronics, and software plays a decisive role in Schaeffler’s company strategy Roadmap 2025.”
The company said it would further ramp up the development team in India in the next two years, to make the country a main location and competence centre for software and electronics development for Schaeffler.
