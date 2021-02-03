BusinessChennai 03 February 2021 23:01 IST
GEPC, BLP Industry.AI in pact to help wind farms
Updated: 03 February 2021 23:01 IST
GE Power Conversion (GEPC) has entered into a pact with BLP Industry.AI to provide next generation artificial intelligence technology and asset performance management solutions to help wind farm operators. GEPC’s engineering design centre in Chennai will leverage its asset performance management solutions for sector-specific applications, the firm said.
