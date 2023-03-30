ADVERTISEMENT

GEnx engine powers 787-9 Dreamliner between South Carolina and New Delhi

March 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

GE Aerospace’s GEnx aircraft engines powered the industry’s first wide-body aircraft on a long-haul route using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to India on Thursday, said GE Aerospace. Vistara, a full-service carrier and a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, operated the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ferry flight from Charleston, South Carolina, in the U.S, to New Delhi, using a blend of 30% SAF with conventional jet fuel, GE said.

The GEnx engine is a high-thrust jet engine developed for the 787 Dreamliner and 747-8 airplane. Compared with its predecessor the CF6, the GEnx engine is up to 15% more fuel efficient with up to 15% fewer CO2 emissions, as per a GE statement. “Compatibility with existing aircraft engines is one of the reasons SAF is critical to helping the aviation industry reach its goal to be net zero by 2050 and collaborations like this encouraging greater adoption of SAF globally helps bring us closer to this target,” said Vikram Rai, GE Aerospace’s country head for India & Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US