GEnx engine powers 787-9 Dreamliner between South Carolina and New Delhi

March 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

GE Aerospace’s GEnx aircraft engines powered the industry’s first wide-body aircraft on a long-haul route using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to India on Thursday, said GE Aerospace. Vistara, a full-service carrier and a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, operated the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ferry flight from Charleston, South Carolina, in the U.S, to New Delhi, using a blend of 30% SAF with conventional jet fuel, GE said.

The GEnx engine is a high-thrust jet engine developed for the 787 Dreamliner and 747-8 airplane. Compared with its predecessor the CF6, the GEnx engine is up to 15% more fuel efficient with up to 15% fewer CO2 emissions, as per a GE statement. “Compatibility with existing aircraft engines is one of the reasons SAF is critical to helping the aviation industry reach its goal to be net zero by 2050 and collaborations like this encouraging greater adoption of SAF globally helps bring us closer to this target,” said Vikram Rai, GE Aerospace’s country head for India & Indonesia.