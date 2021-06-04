Genesys offers free cloud for enterprises, civic bodies, governments for 90 days

Bengaluru

04 June 2021 18:31 IST

With Genesys Cloud, users would easily be able to support their remote capabilities, shift geographic operations or manage unexpected surges in customer/citizen inquiries

Genesys, a cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions firm, has come forward to help organisations, civic bodies and governments in India quickly establish citizen support systems, remote working infrastructure and other critical service channels.

For this, the company has decided to offer license-free access to Genesys Cloud solution for 90 days and under its newly announced Rapid Response programme, enterprises, civic bodies and governments would be able to move to the cloud in 48 hours.

Rapid Response would allow users to launch a secure cloud contact centre with the fundamental capabilities needed to engage effectively with customers, colleagues or citizens from anywhere during the pandemic, said the company.

Commenting on the context to this free offer, Genesys said, “Civic and health agencies are witnessing a spike in citizens queries around pandemic, vaccine availability, tests, and medical-related issues. Also, many sectors that had resumed on-premises operations are back to re-aligning to an enhanced work from home model to ensure employee safety.''

With Genesys Cloud, users would easily be able to support their remote capabilities, shift geographic operations or manage unexpected surges in customer/citizen inquiries, claimed the company.

Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys said, “With the roll-out of Genesys Cloud, we hope to assist in providing swift response and rapid action to help mitigate any danger to the public or employees. In the process of doing so, we are also helping organisations ensure data sovereignty and security in these days of COVID-19 crisis.''

Rapid Response comes with Interactive Voice Response (IVR), voice and email routing, interaction recording and employee collaboration tools. On-demand training and education is also included to make the transition easier for employees and supervisors, as per the company.