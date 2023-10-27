ADVERTISEMENT

General insurer Bajaj Allianz net profit jumps 39% in Q2

October 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Private general insurer Bajaj Allianz reported net profit for the quarter ended September stood at ₹468 crore, an increase of 39.3% over the year earlier period.

Gross written premium (GWP), or revenue, increased 52.6% to ₹7,298 crore. The company said it registered industry leading gross direct premium income (GDPI) growth at 53.6%. This was more than double the growth rate of private insurers at 21.1% and also surpassed standalone insurers at 24.2%, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said.

“By fortifying our distribution network, collaborating on government and crop insurance schemes, and crafting a well-rounded business strategy across all lines of business, has led to this remarkable growth, surpassing industry standards,” said MD & CEO Tapan Singhel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US