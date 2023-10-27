General insurer Bajaj Allianz net profit jumps 39% in Q2

October 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Private general insurer Bajaj Allianz reported net profit for the quarter ended September stood at ₹468 crore, an increase of 39.3% over the year earlier period.

Gross written premium (GWP), or revenue, increased 52.6% to ₹7,298 crore. The company said it registered industry leading gross direct premium income (GDPI) growth at 53.6%. This was more than double the growth rate of private insurers at 21.1% and also surpassed standalone insurers at 24.2%, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said.

“By fortifying our distribution network, collaborating on government and crop insurance schemes, and crafting a well-rounded business strategy across all lines of business, has led to this remarkable growth, surpassing industry standards,” said MD & CEO Tapan Singhel.

