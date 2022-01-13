Business

‘General fiscal deficit in FY22 likely at 10.4%’

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said it expects a miss in the disinvestment target to cause the government’s fiscal deficit to print at ₹16.6 lakh crore, or 7.1% of the GDP in FY2022, overshooting the budgeted target.

With the State governments’ fiscal deficit projected at a relatively modest 3.3% of the GDP in FY2022, the general government fiscal deficit is estimated at about 10.4% of the GDP, the agency said.

In the base case for FY2023, it sees the government’s fiscal deficit moderating to ₹15.2 lakh crore, or 5.8% of the GDP.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 3:03:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/general-fiscal-deficit-in-fy22-likely-at-104/article38258759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY