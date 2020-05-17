General Atlantic picks 1.34% stake in Jio platforms for ₹6,598.38 crore

Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34% stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for ₹6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday.

The investment in Jio Platforms will be GA’s largest investment in Asia.

Jio Platforms has raised ₹67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks.

This investment continues to reaffirm Jio as a next generation software product and platform company, the company said in a statement.