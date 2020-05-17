Business

General Atlantic picks 1.34% stake in Jio platforms for ₹6,598.38 crore

Jio Platforms has raised ₹67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks

Jio Platforms has raised ₹67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks

The investment in Jio Platforms will be General Atlantic’s largest investment in Asia

Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34% stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for ₹6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday.

The investment in Jio Platforms will be GA’s largest investment in Asia.

Jio Platforms has raised ₹67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks.

This investment continues to reaffirm Jio as a next generation software product and platform company, the company said in a statement.

