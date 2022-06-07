Gencos have started coal import related process: Power Minister

PTI June 07, 2022 21:04 IST

Electricity generation companies (gencos) have started the process of importing coal for blending purposes, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Power had on May 18 warned that if orders for coal imports are not placed by May 31, 2022 and the imported fuel does not start arriving at power plants by June 15, the defaulter gencos would have to increase their imports to the extent of 15%.

If blending with domestic coal did not begin by June 15, the domestic allocation of the defaulters thermal power plants would be further reduced by 5%, the Ministry had said in a letter to State governments and gencos, including independent power producers (IPPs).

Replying to a question on the issue, the Minister said, “most of the States have started [the process], in fact every state has started.” Without sharing any figures, he said Coal India Limited (CIL) had ramped up production, but needed to increase it as the demand had gone up significantly.

“CIL increased their production but not to the extent that was required. So, our reserves started coming down from 24 MT (million tonne) on April 1, in the power plants, to 19 MT on April 13 to about 18.5 MT on May 31. It has again grown to now 20 MT,” Mr. Singh said at a press briefing.

Power demand had also risen as a total of 2.86 crore households, which did not have access to power earlier, had been electrified, he said.